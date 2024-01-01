About this product
About this strain
Lemon Pepper is a Sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Pebblez and Lemon Cooler. Bred by Cookies and developed with Rick Ross, Lemon Pepper is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Pepper effects make them feel tingly, energetic, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Pepper when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, inflammation, and fatigue. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is pinene. Lemon Pepper features an aroma and flavor profile of pepper, lemon, and ammonia. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Pepper, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.