Lemon Pepper Live Resin Concentrate

by HIMALAYA
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Lemon Pepper is a zesty sativa strain with a sharp citrus and spicy flavor profile. Known for its energizing and uplifting effects, it provides a burst of mental clarity and focus, making it ideal for daytime use.

HIMALAYA concentrates are 100% live resin, made with whole-plant cannabis frozen fresh at the farm. No added flavors or botanical terpenes. Nothing from trim.

About this strain

Lemon Pepper is a Sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Pebblez and Lemon Cooler. Bred by Cookies and developed with Rick Ross, Lemon Pepper is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Pepper effects make them feel tingly, energetic, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Pepper when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, inflammation, and fatigue. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is pinene. Lemon Pepper features an aroma and flavor profile of pepper, lemon, and ammonia. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Pepper, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

HIMALAYA
Go Higher-
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.

Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.

All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.

Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000834-LIC
  • CA, US: CDPH-10002731
