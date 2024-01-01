About this product
Pablo's Revenge Infused Pre-Roll
About this strain
Pablos Revenge is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Sherb Cake. This strain is 60% indica and 40% sativa. Pablos Revenge is a potent and exotic strain that has a sweet, peppery, and gassy flavor and aroma. Pablos Revenge is 23% THC, making this strain a strong choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Pablos Revenge effects include feeling sleepy, relaxed, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pablos Revenge when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Tiki Madman, Pablos Revenge features flavors like diesel, berry, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Pablos Revenge typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Pablos Revenge has a heavy and sedating high that can stimulate your appetite and soothe your body. This strain is best enjoyed at night or when you need a deep relaxation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pablos Revenge, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.