Pablo's Revenge Infused Pre-Roll

by HIMALAYA
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this product

Pablo's Revenge is a delightful hybrid made from both Animal Mints and Sherb Cake. It boasts a sweet delicious scent with light hints of tropical fruits, flowers, and gas. This strain leaves you in a perfectly blissfully relaxed state.

Himalaya Pre-Rolls are single origin flower pre-rolls infused with THCA Diamonds.

About this strain

Pablos Revenge is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Animal Mints and Sherb Cake. This strain is 60% indica and 40% sativa. Pablos Revenge is a potent and exotic strain that has a sweet, peppery, and gassy flavor and aroma. Pablos Revenge is 23% THC, making this strain a strong choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Pablos Revenge effects include feeling sleepy, relaxed, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Pablos Revenge when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and pain. Bred by Tiki Madman, Pablos Revenge features flavors like diesel, berry, and mint. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Pablos Revenge typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Pablos Revenge has a heavy and sedating high that can stimulate your appetite and soothe your body. This strain is best enjoyed at night or when you need a deep relaxation. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pablos Revenge, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.


About this brand

HIMALAYA
Go Higher-
We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest.

Keep Weed Real-
Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real.

All that Sticky, None of that Icky-
If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website.

Always an Adventure -
Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.

