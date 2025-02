The Juiced* 5 Pack joints feature a premium blend of flower, solventless hash, and liquid diamonds, all rolled in diamonds for added potency. Each component is selected to create a rich, intense smoking experience for those who enjoy a profound, flavorful smoke. Value @ 3.5g cheaper per gram than the leading infused 5 packs.



Juiced* 5 Pack at a glance

CONTAINS

5 pre-rolls



TASTE

Floral, Acidic, Earthy



EFFECT

Energizing, Euphoric



BRAND

SLUGGERS

