ACTIVE RELIEF ROLL-ON
About this product
HEMP MEDS:
Looking for relief from the stiffness and wear that comes throughout your day. Whether you just competed in a grueling competition, finished a training session at the gym, or are just worn out from your everyday activities, Active Relief Roll-On provides the comforting effects you need to get back your day.
Product Info:
10 mg of Hemp Extract
Cooling Menthol
Fast-Acting Relief
ISO-Certified Laboratory Tested
Proprietary Herbal Blend
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!