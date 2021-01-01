About this product

HEMP MEDS:

Looking for relief from the stiffness and wear that comes throughout your day. Whether you just competed in a grueling competition, finished a training session at the gym, or are just worn out from your everyday activities, Active Relief Roll-On provides the comforting effects you need to get back your day.



Product Info:

10 mg of Hemp Extract

Cooling Menthol

Fast-Acting Relief

ISO-Certified Laboratory Tested

Proprietary Herbal Blend