About this product
The dual tool is an essential piece to keep nearby. The dual tool’s first function is as a compressor to flatten the surface of your material for an even ignition. The pointy side is used to stir material in the loading chamber as needed and clear debris from air holes to prevent air path from clogging.
Hitoki
The Trident patent-pending laser combustion system delivers the cleanest smoke, as well as preserving the true flavors of your flower.
The method of combustion in the Trident, is similar to a magnifying glass under the sun. This eliminates the need to use butane from a lighter or the use of a hemp wick.
