Product Overview :

Enjoy a healthy, glowing look with our THC Free Phytocannabinoid Rich sheet facial mask. This eco-friendly, fully biodegradable face mask is breathable and comfortable on the skin. Its natural cellulose fabric is lightweight and will drape smoothly. Our face mask is soft and supple for even the most sensitive skin types. Research shows its ingredients may help rehydrate, protect from sun damage and free radicals, and may even boost collagen production. All while soothing, moisturizing and reducing the signs of aging!



Visible signs of skin aging :

* Increase: elasticity, firmness, fullness, plumpness, radiance

* Decrease: lines, wrinkles, dullness, dryness, dark circles



Made with :

Organically Grown Hemp Oil Extract



Other Ingredients:

Water, Glycerin, Dipropylene Glycol, 1,2-Hexanediol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Sodium Benzoate, Chlorphenesin, Sodium Hyaluronate, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil,Disodium EDTA, Butylene Glycol, Centella Asiatica Extract, Polygonum Cuspidatum Extract, Scutellaria Baicalensis Root Extract, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Quillaja Saponaria Bark Extract, Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, Glycyrrhiza Uralensis (Licorice) Root Extract, Anthemis Nobilis Flower Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Flower Extract, Fragrance



Suggestions for use:

– Tear package open and unfold two-piece mask.

– Apply mask to a freshly cleaned face. Leave on for 20-30 minutes.

– Remove mask and gently massage remaining serum into face and neck.

– For best results use up to 2-3 times a week.



Product Details:

– 10 MG Nano-emulsified Strength CBD

– Broad Spectrum Profile

– 1 two-piece mask per package

– Zero THC

– Promotes overall wellness and homeostasis

– Brightens Skin

– Moisturizing

– Antibacterial

– Anti-inflammatory

– Eco-Friendly, Certified Kosher, Halal Certified



Notes :

– This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease and has not been evaluated by the FDA.If you have questions about infection, a skin condition, wounds or an ailment on your skin or face, please consult with your healthcare provider before using this product.

