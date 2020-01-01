 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
About HOLLOWTIPS

Hollowtips was founded to bring something special to the cannabis community, to build a unique brand of sophisticated products that surpass the norm. At Hollowtips, everything begins with top shelf cannabis, the raw material for our clear, pesticide free extract. To bring you the cleanest hits, great attention is given to all details in innovation, cutting-edge designs, and luxury. Our signature Hollowtips cartridge and Deuce Deuce battery are engineered to deliver an exquisite cannabis experience. We create products that are not only high quality, but also stylish, safe and satisfying. For those who strive for originality, who work hard and play harder, who expect the best from their cannabis – Hollowtips is here for you.

