Blue Dream is a slightly sativa dominant hybrid (60% sativa/40% indica) strain that is a potent cross between the hugely popular Blueberry and Haze strains. Users describe the Blue Dream high as having an immediate onset of an uplifting cerebral head high that leaves you completely motivated and focused with waves of creative energy that hit quickly and hard. This is accompanied by a mellow relaxing body high that leaves you warmed, numb, and completely pain free. Due to these potent combination effects, Blue Dream is said to be an ideal strain for treating patients suffering from conditions such as chronic stress, chronic pain due to injury or illness, mild to moderate cases of depression, and sleep disorders, including insomnia
We create products for the individual with exceptional expectations. Our products encompass the highest quality for the person who wants just that and only that because quality is how you take things to the next level. Above all we help patients achieve and maintain balance, explore new moments of health and wellness, and find inspiration in aspects of life.
State License(s)
00000017DCEX00412883
00000113ESLZ23317951
