Cherry Tang, not to be confused with the like-named “CherryTangie,” is a sativa dominant hybrid strain (80% sativa/20% indica) created through crossing the classic Cherry Pie X Tangie strains. If you're looking for the perfect mouthwatering flavor to accompany a lifted and energetic high, Cherry Tang is totally for you. This bud packs a sweet and sour cherry berry flavor into each and every toke, with a sour citrusy exhale. The aroma is of herbs and earth with a berry overtone that's accented by sour citrus and spicy fruits as the nugs are broken apart. The Cherry Tang high is just as eye-opening as the flavor, with energizing effects that are perfect for those days when you need a little extra oomph to get up and going. You'll feel lifted and creative with a sense of almost frenzied energy that leaves you up and moving for hours, tackling your to-do list with ease. Thanks to these effects and its high 12-24% average THC level, Cherry Tang is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as depression, chronic fatigue, nausea, headaches or migraines, and appetite loss.