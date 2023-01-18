About this product
77.44% THC | 87.68% Cannabinoids | 66.46 mg Terpenes
Primary Aromas: Cinnamon, Lemon, Hops, Magnolia, Basil
A strain made by crossing Face Off OG with Kush Mints. Green chunky buds are laced with orange hairs and amber trichomes. The effects of this strain are believed to be relaxing and giggly. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review. Mint Face Off is believed to be 26% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in Mint Face Off is myrcene, with strong menthol and citrus notes doused with earthy and slightly nutty aromas.
About this brand
HOLOH
We create products for the individual with exceptional expectations. Our products encompass the highest quality for the person who wants just that and only that because quality is how you take things to the next level. Above all we help patients achieve and maintain balance, explore new moments of health and wellness, and find inspiration in aspects of life.
