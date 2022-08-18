Fatso is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the potent X Legends OG strains. This celebrity child is perfect for a lazy night when you want to kick back and relax but need a little extra help to get you there. The effects are euphoric, lifted and relaxed in nature, perfect for killing your day's stresses and leaving you prepped and ready for a peaceful night of sleep. You'll feel the cerebral effects first, lifting your spirits with a sense of pure happiness that eases out any negative or racing thoughts immediately.