Fatso is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the potent X Legends OG strains. This celebrity child is perfect for a lazy night when you want to kick back and relax but need a little extra help to get you there. The effects are euphoric, lifted and relaxed in nature, perfect for killing your day's stresses and leaving you prepped and ready for a peaceful night of sleep. You'll feel the cerebral effects first, lifting your spirits with a sense of pure happiness that eases out any negative or racing thoughts immediately.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We create products for the individual with exceptional expectations. Our products encompass the highest quality for the person who wants just that and only that because quality is how you take things to the next level. Above all we help patients achieve and maintain balance, explore new moments of health and wellness, and find inspiration in aspects of life.
State License(s)
00000017DCEX00412883
00000113ESLZ23317951
Hotbox your inbox
Get good reads, local deals, and strain spotlights delivered right to your inbox.
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.