About this product
121.51 mg/g Total Terpenes! | 67.43% TOTAL THC |
76.02% Total Cannabinoids |
Primary Aromas include Hops, Cinnamon, Earthy, Lemon, Turpentine
76.02% Total Cannabinoids |
Primary Aromas include Hops, Cinnamon, Earthy, Lemon, Turpentine
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
HOLOH
We create products for the individual with exceptional expectations. Our products encompass the highest quality for the person who wants just that and only that because quality is how you take things to the next level. Above all we help patients achieve and maintain balance, explore new moments of health and wellness, and find inspiration in aspects of life.
State License(s)
00000017DCEX00412883
00000113ESLZ23317951