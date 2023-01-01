Jelly Donut is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Punch and French Toast. Jelly Donut is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Jelly Donut’s effects include feeling giggly, hungry, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Jelly Donut when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia and pain. Bred by Raw Genetics, Jelly Donut features flavors like grape, sage, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We create products for the individual with exceptional expectations. Our products encompass the highest quality for the person who wants just that and only that because quality is how you take things to the next level. Above all we help patients achieve and maintain balance, explore new moments of health and wellness, and find inspiration in aspects of life.