A new kush cultivar from Karma Genetics, King Mamba is a cross between Cali Kush Farm Mamba and Biker Kush. This strain does everything you could ask for from an OG Kush strain, bringing a traditional terpene profile, high yields, and resin-drenched buds. Consumers can expect gassy, piney, and citrus aromas alongside a high that will shoot you out of a cannon and leave you baked on the couch for hours to come.
King Mamba effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
