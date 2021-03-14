About this product

A new kush cultivar from Karma Genetics, King Mamba is a cross between Cali Kush Farm Mamba and Biker Kush. This strain does everything you could ask for from an OG Kush strain, bringing a traditional terpene profile, high yields, and resin-drenched buds. Consumers can expect gassy, piney, and citrus aromas alongside a high that will shoot you out of a cannon and leave you baked on the couch for hours to come.