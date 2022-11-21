About this product
70.36% THC | 76.67% Total Cannabinoids | 73.70 mg/g Total Terpenes - The primary aromas consist of Lemon, Cinnamon, Hops, Basil, Lavender
Melon Cookies is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the powerful (OG Kush X Girl Scout Cookies) X Watermelon Zkittlez strains. When it comes to the flavor of this bud, the name says it all. Melon Cookies packs a super sweet and nutty melon cookie flavor with a lightly sour candy exhale. The aroma is very similar, with a sweet and fruity melon overtone accented by spicy herbs, a punch of sour diesel and hints of rich nuttiness. The Melon Cookies high comes on a few minutes after your final exhale, slowing creeping into your brain before fully taking hold
Melon Cookies is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the powerful (OG Kush X Girl Scout Cookies) X Watermelon Zkittlez strains. When it comes to the flavor of this bud, the name says it all. Melon Cookies packs a super sweet and nutty melon cookie flavor with a lightly sour candy exhale. The aroma is very similar, with a sweet and fruity melon overtone accented by spicy herbs, a punch of sour diesel and hints of rich nuttiness. The Melon Cookies high comes on a few minutes after your final exhale, slowing creeping into your brain before fully taking hold
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
HOLOH
We create products for the individual with exceptional expectations. Our products encompass the highest quality for the person who wants just that and only that because quality is how you take things to the next level. Above all we help patients achieve and maintain balance, explore new moments of health and wellness, and find inspiration in aspects of life.
State License(s)
00000017DCEX00412883
00000113ESLZ23317951