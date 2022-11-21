70.36% THC | 76.67% Total Cannabinoids | 73.70 mg/g Total Terpenes - The primary aromas consist of Lemon, Cinnamon, Hops, Basil, Lavender



Melon Cookies is an indica dominant hybrid strain created through crossing the powerful (OG Kush X Girl Scout Cookies) X Watermelon Zkittlez strains. When it comes to the flavor of this bud, the name says it all. Melon Cookies packs a super sweet and nutty melon cookie flavor with a lightly sour candy exhale. The aroma is very similar, with a sweet and fruity melon overtone accented by spicy herbs, a punch of sour diesel and hints of rich nuttiness. The Melon Cookies high comes on a few minutes after your final exhale, slowing creeping into your brain before fully taking hold