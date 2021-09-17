About this product
71.95% Total THC. 80.79% Total Cannabinoids. This is a sativa dominant hybrid. The primary aromas are Cinnamon, Lemon, Hops, Basil, Lavender 54.40 mg/g Total Terpenes. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. Caryophyllene 15.89mg, Limonene 8.98, Humulene 5.16, Fenchol 4.21.
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
25% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
HOLOH
We create products for the individual with exceptional expectations. Our products encompass the highest quality for the person who wants just that and only that because quality is how you take things to the next level. Above all we help patients achieve and maintain balance, explore new moments of health and wellness, and find inspiration in aspects of life.
00000017DCEX00412883
00000113ESLZ23317951