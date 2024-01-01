Sorbetto Snow

Sorbetto Snow Cured Resin | 71.82% Total THC | 83.64% Total Cannabinoids | 51.86 mg/g Total Terpenes

Aficionado Seeds’ award-winning Sorbetto crosses Zkittlez, Sunset Sherbert, and Magnum Opus. Sorbetto was designing to be an indoor powerhouse that holds onto the qualities of Zkittlez while adding a stockier profile. Flavors include fresh flowers, lemon, honey, and lavender, with diesel undertones. 

We create products for the individual with exceptional expectations. Our products encompass the highest quality for the person who wants just that and only that because quality is how you take things to the next level. Above all we help patients achieve and maintain balance, explore new moments of health and wellness, and find inspiration in aspects of life.

