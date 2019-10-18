About this product
OG Kush feminized is worth a spot on any to-smoke list. The Hindu Kush x Chemdawg x Lemon Thai cross originated in ‘90s Florida and soon reached superstar status among growers, tokers, and breeders. Crops are mid-sized and bushy, exhibiting classic indica frostiness and resilience. Individual buds glisten in white and orange, carrying complex terpene cocktails dominated by earth, pine, and spice scents. Their THC contents reach 26% and bring total brain-and-body relaxation. This nighttime smoke induces euphoria, ravenous munchies, and an inescapable couch lock. Cultivate old-school ganja with eternal appeal at home with OG Kush feminized.
OG Kush, also known as "Premium OG Kush," was first cultivated in Florida in the early ‘90s when a marijuana strain from Northern California was supposedly crossed with Chemdawg, Lemon Thai and a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. OG often refers to “Original Gangster,” indicating either the strain’s authenticity or intensity. OG Kush should smell like lemon-pine-fuel with a high-THC, mixed head and body effect. It's often enjoyed in the back half of the day to ease stress.
The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush weed, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.
OG Kush is a popular strain choice for advanced growers. This strain can be grown indoors and outdoors. This strain grows best when the plants are able to grow large and are not confined to pots. OG Kush has a flowering time of 56 days. If grown outdoors, this plant will finish in early October. OG Kush offers a medium-size yield.
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel poised to pass 100K subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Latreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.