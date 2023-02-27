About this product
Sweet Cindy feminized seeds produce massive yields of mouth-watering buds. The result of mixing Cinderella 99 and Tangilope, this delectable strain has a mesmerizing fruity aroma with woody hints. The Sativa-dominant hybrid is short, with branches that favor lateral growth, making them ideal for indoor cultivation. The large buds are covered in orange hairs and sparkling trichomes. Despite its THC levels up to 25%, many enjoy the cultivar’s balanced effects any time of the day. Along with its energizing boost, you can also look forward to waves of positivity.
About this brand
Homegrown Cannabis Co.
Only a grower knows the feeling… and it’s true. Growing cannabis is a passion, an art, a therapy. And it all starts with the seed. We know the joy of growing better than anyone, so we know how important it is to start with healthy, reliable, super-stable seeds. And that’s exactly what you get from the Homegrown Cannabis Co.
But while a grow might start with the seeds, that’s not where it ends. Homegrown is America’s number one cannabis brand for education. Hundreds of articles, an awesome weekly podcast, and a YouTube channel with 100K+ subscribers. Their team boasts indoor expert (and 13 x cannabis cup winner) Kyle Kushman. Hash-master: The Dank Duchess. Outdoor experts: Nikki Lastreto and Swami Chaitanya. Greenhouse guru: Eric Brandstad. Cannabis legend and political powerhouse: Steve DeAngelo. They’ve even got NFL star Ricky Williams on the crew!
You can’t go wrong with these guys!
Discover the joy of growing with the Homegrown Cannabis Co. All the support you’ll ever need.
