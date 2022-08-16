300mg of CBD and 300mg of Delta-9 THC, all from hemp, come packed in a gooey, artisan-baked chocolate marshmallow cereal bar. Insanely delicious? Yes. A feat worthy of awe and respect? Quite so.



Chocolate meets marshmallows. Crispy meets gooey. Hemp's earthiness meets the decadence of chocolate to produce an accented cocoa profile.



When it comes to our Cocoa Squares, the word of the day is always "harmony." And this delight comes from a locally owned bakery here in our home state of Texas.



It's not just one cannabinoid. It's several. Together. And no matter the quantity, it will always have a 1:1 ratio of CBD to Delta-9 THC, in this case…300mg to 300mg.



Why this blend? When paired, CBD, Delta-9, and minor cannabinoids from hemp bring out the best in each other aka "the entourage effect." But effects may vary.



All edibles and hemp products deserve a degree of respect with handling. But the Cocoa Squares? You read 300mg and THC correctly.



So you may want to remove your hat in its presence and, at the very least, start off small.



Included / Specs:

Chocolate rice crisp

300mg CBD and 300mg Delta-9 THC

Scored in quarters