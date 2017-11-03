Maui Wowie 2g Liquid Diamond THC-A Vape

by Hometown Hero
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Kindle tropical happiness with the bright, citrusy terpenes of Maui Wowie live resin melded into pineapple and mango flavors with a proprietary blend of THC-A liquid diamonds, THC-P, HHC, and Delta-8. This sativa-forward 2g disposable is excellent for mingling and spending time outdoors.

Why you'll love it:
Sativa, Maui Wowie live resin featuring THC-A liquid diamonds and THC-P
Mango-pineapple flavor
Cannabis derived terpenes
~1,200 puffs
USB-C rechargeable
Preheat function

About this strain

Maui Wowie, also known as "Maui Waui" and "Mowie Wowie," is a classic sativa marijuana strain made from a cross of Hawaiian and another strain that remains unknown. This strain features tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities that will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun.

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Hometown Hero
Hometown Hero
Shop products
Hometown Hero is a national cannabis brand that develops premium edibles, baked goods, tinctures, topicals and vapes. Located in Austin, Texas, Hometown Hero can be shipped to your door or found in shops nationally. We are committed to the highest standards and quality. Our product innovation and rigorous testing process produce consistent, enjoyable results. Support U.S. Veterans with every purchase with our Veterans Gives Back program.
