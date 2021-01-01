About this product

Keeping your immune system strong and running at its best is incredibly important. The immune system is responsible for combatting germs, bacteria, and toxins that may enter our bodies. It's constantly working, so it's beneficial to give your immune system ongoing support and what it needs! Immune support Softgels with 25mg of CBD and 5mg of CBG also contain 6mg of Astaxanthin, a powerful antioxidant that may help promote muscle endurance, support normal heart and eye function, enhance skin, aid in cognitive function and help combat fatigue.