Honey Pot
Cannabis products by cannabis people.
3
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Topicals
Vaping
Edibles
THC lotions, creams, & patches
8 products
Lotions
Honey Pot - THC Body Lotion 8 fl oz
by Honey Pot
5.0
(
1
)
Balms
Honey Pot – 1:1 Topical Balm 30ml
by Honey Pot
5.0
(
1
)
Lotions
Honey Pot - 1:1 Body Lotion 8 fl oz
by Honey Pot
Lotions
Honey Pot - THC Body Lotion 2 fl oz
by Honey Pot
Balms
Honey Pot - THC Topical Balm 10ml
by Honey Pot
Balms
Honey Pot - THC Topical Balm 30ml
by Honey Pot
Lotions
Honey Pot - 1:1 Body Lotion 2 fl oz
by Honey Pot
Balms
Honey Pot – 1:1 Topical Balm 10ml
by Honey Pot
