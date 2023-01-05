About this product
Glazed Cherry cannabis strain is a 50/50 hybrid with a 21-23% average. It tastes like a sugary maraschino cherry soaked through with cream and vanilla, reminiscent of an ice cream sundae. The aroma is not nearly as sweet - instead, it’s harshly dank and pungent. Glazed cherry has tiny nugs that are coated with leaves and tiny trichomes with a forest green hue. It can treat nausea, depression, chronic anxiety or stress, and fatigue. This strain is recommended for evening usage.
