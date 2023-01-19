Juggernaut is an indica-dominant hybrid bred by Swamp Boys Seeds. This strain has a potent effect due to a high THC content, making it a good option for treating conditions like insomnia, appetite loss, chronic pain and chronic stress. Its buds are minty green with some pink, a frosty coat of small crystals, and bright red hairs. While the taste is fruity and spicy, the aroma is the same but with an additional sour and earthy overtones. Juggernaut is recommended for evening and nighttime use.