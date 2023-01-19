Mean Misty marijuana strain is a balanced Sativa-Indica marijuana hybrid. The breeders of this kush remain unknown. These cannabis plants reward with potent buds, THC levels are often reaching 20% on average. Beginners should be mindful of the dose to avoid paranoia and strong couch lock. Mean Misty nugs entice the senses with aroma of berries and earth. The weed is good for evening and day time use due to well-balanced high.