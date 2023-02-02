Strawberry marijuana strain is a pure Sativa marijuana. The herb originates from Netherlands. Being true to her name, this weed smells strongly of berries, strawberry in particular. It takes 8-9 weeks for Strawberry cannabis plants to stop flowering, both indoors and outdoors. The herb rewards with as much as 120 gr. per plant. The buds are nice and dense. Strawberry marijuana is moderately potent, with THC up to 16%, she can be enjoyed by most. The strain is good for day and morning time use.

