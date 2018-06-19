Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand HONEY®

HONEY®

HONEY® Premium Cartridge, Strawberry Kush

Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD
Buy Here

About this product

Strawberry Kush by HONEY® hits in the frequency of happiness and uplifting with its characteristic anticipated effects. It may make you feel motivated or creative. Because of its great taste and flavor, patients tend to sip on this one a little more, so BE WARNED, Strawberry Kush by HONEY® is powerful strain. Overuse will lead to narcotic effects.

Strawberry Kush effects

Reported by real people like you
323 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!