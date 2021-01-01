"Made from GE214 Quartz this is a Full Weld Beveled Edge Blender Quartz Banger.



This is an all-in-one frosted joint with a bucket thickness of 2.5mm with a bowl thickness of 4mm. This is equipment that comes with the size of bucket OD 20mm and the bowls 40mm. As with all our products, we recommend the use of a butane torch rather than propane to guarantee being set for the long haul.

