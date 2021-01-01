"Made from the regular weld, this Beveled Edge Blender Quartz Banger is a unique piece of equipment that will provide you with a very premium feel. It is an all-in-one frosted joint with a bucket thickness of 2.5 mm and a bucket OD of 20mm. The bucket height is 40mm with a bowl thickness of 4mm that has been made from real quartz.



This can be a show centerpiece of the living room and will increase more elegance to it. With all our products we are recommending the use of a butane torch rather than propane to guarantee being set for the long haul.

"