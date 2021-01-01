Domeless

Frosted or Clear Joint

20mm Enail Coil Recommended

Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm

The Core Reactor is recommended for use with a standard 20mm e-nail coil to help keep the temperature at an even level and maximize the quality of the rip. The core reactor comes in diameters of 14mm and 18mm, sizes suited for the average size oil rig.



Dome or no-dome, the core reactor has allowed us to hit some of our favorite dabs at the Hive. Although, for maximum output and effectiveness we suggest pairing this piece with a dome.