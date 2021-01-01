Outer Diameter - 20mm

Thickness - 2mm

Base - 4mm

Edge - Flat Top

90° Frosted Joint

20mm Enail Coil Recommended

Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm, 6mm

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY TOPPER CARB CAP

Searching for a quartz banger that will bring your dab game up a couple of scores? Then, at that point look no farther than the Enail Original. This original quartz banger enail will raise your dab dishes like you never thought conceivable. Furthermore, with an external distance across of 20mm, there are never any issues with regards to hitting fat pieces of concentrate.



Donning a 2mm thickness matched with a base thickness of 4mm welcomes on a triumphant blend with regards to controlling the temperature of this piece. The Quartz Banger Enail Original is never going to overheat on you with this thickness. Furthermore, with a 90° iced joint, the looks this quartz banger draws are absolutely understandable. It's suggested you utilize this piece with a 20mm, Enail Coil, too.



The Enail Original comes in 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm sizes. Also, you'll have a decision between a male and a female connector. With these alternatives, you'll discover these will accommodate your number one rig decisively. So submit that order ASAP as these bangers are getting purchased up FAST!



Furthermore, on the off chance that you need a concentrated device to coordinate, the Quartz Concentrate Tool is the thing that you need. Add this to your list and get it with your Enail Original today.