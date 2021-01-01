Outer Diameter - 25mm

Thickness - 2mm

Base Thickness - 4mm

Edge - Flat Top

45° Frosted Joint

Butane Torch Recommended

Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm, 6mm, 8mm

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY TOPPER CARB CAP

They say fat bottomed girls make the rockin’ world go round but the Fat Bottom 45° Degree is what’s getting our world going. These quartz bangers are bringing a level of beauty that remains unsurpassed in the dabbing industry. For all of your extracts, the Fat Bottom 45° Degree is going to bring you the level of heat you need to blast some concentrate.



The Fat Bottom 45° Degree features an outer diameter of 25mm, allowing some serious slabbage to fit in the chamber. And with a 2mm thickness, you’ll find these are incredibly durable, allowing you to swerve the delicate glass pieces found elsewhere. The base thickness is a whopping 4mm, allowing this piece to withstand heat like no other. And that 45° frosted joint brings an aesthetic that gets wide eyes whenever it’s on display.



They come 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm in size. And you’ll have the option to get it with a male or female connection, ensuring it’ll work with the rig you own. Get your sesh to the next level with the Fat Bottom 45° Degree.



