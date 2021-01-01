Seamless-Weld Joint

Outer Diameter - 25mm

Thickness - 2.5mm

Base Thickness - 4mm

Bucket Height - 45mm

Edge - Bevel

90° Frosted Joint

Butane Torch Recommended

Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm, 6mm, 8mm

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY BUBBLE CAP 25MM & HONEY HIVE BUBBLE CAP



A 45mm bucket height plush a splash guard makes it possible to slab a thick dab on this piece and avoid losing most of the smoke. The 4mm thick bottom is also a neat little feature that will allow for heat to be distributed equally throughout the banger and vaporize oil or wax in a balanced fashion. Not to mention the added sturdiness a thick bottom comes with. Not to mention the considerable price difference we offer in comparison to other single weld units on the market, but don’t believe us, take a look for yourself and get in on this deal! This unit comes in designs of 90° and 45° angles, with male or female joints ranging in sizes of 10mm, 14mm and 18mm. As with all our products, we recommend the use of a butane torch rather than propane to guarantee being set for the long haul. If you’re going with seam-weld, chances are you know your way around a banger pretty well, so take a stroll around our dabber selection and pair this piece with the appropriate tool to suit your dabbing needs.