About this product
Double Wall Chamber
Outer Diameter - 25mm
Thickness per wall - 2mm
Edge - Flat Top
45° Frosted Joint
Butane Torch Recommended
Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm
Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY BUBBLE CAP 25MM
There’s nothing sweet like honey and the Honey Chamber 45° Degree is going to provide the sweet satisfaction whenever a dabber is in need of a dank dab. This is a double-wall chamber quartz banger, providing users with a dabbing experience like no other. The extra wall provides plenty of insulation to ensure temperature control is never a problem.
The outer diameter of this banger is 25mm, giving perfect dab capacity even for those heavy hitters. Each wall is a whopping 2mm thick, providing the extra insulation needed for the smoothest draws. This device also incorporates a 45° frosted joint, giving it an appealing aesthetic that will be the envy of anyone who sees it.
These quartz bangers come 14mm in size and they have a male connector. Make sure this is going to fit your rig! And if it does, place that order ASAP because everyone is looking to get their hands on a Honey Chamber 45° Degree quartz banger!
Looking for a totally awesome tool to go with your new quartz banger? Then look no further than the Glass Pencil Concentrate Tool. This bad boy provides a uniquely shaped dab tool carb cap combo you’ll want to add to your collection.
Outer Diameter - 25mm
Thickness per wall - 2mm
Edge - Flat Top
45° Frosted Joint
Butane Torch Recommended
Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm
Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY BUBBLE CAP 25MM
There’s nothing sweet like honey and the Honey Chamber 45° Degree is going to provide the sweet satisfaction whenever a dabber is in need of a dank dab. This is a double-wall chamber quartz banger, providing users with a dabbing experience like no other. The extra wall provides plenty of insulation to ensure temperature control is never a problem.
The outer diameter of this banger is 25mm, giving perfect dab capacity even for those heavy hitters. Each wall is a whopping 2mm thick, providing the extra insulation needed for the smoothest draws. This device also incorporates a 45° frosted joint, giving it an appealing aesthetic that will be the envy of anyone who sees it.
These quartz bangers come 14mm in size and they have a male connector. Make sure this is going to fit your rig! And if it does, place that order ASAP because everyone is looking to get their hands on a Honey Chamber 45° Degree quartz banger!
Looking for a totally awesome tool to go with your new quartz banger? Then look no further than the Glass Pencil Concentrate Tool. This bad boy provides a uniquely shaped dab tool carb cap combo you’ll want to add to your collection.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Honeybee Herb
Shop for the highest quality of smoking accessories at affordable prices from Honeybee Herb. Shop for quartz bangers, titanium dab nails, enail dab rigs, carb caps, domeless nails and more! Become a trendsetter with innovative smoking accessories. Buy Now!