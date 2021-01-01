About this product
Outer Diameter - 25mm
Thickness - 2mm
Edge - Flat Top
90° Frosted Or Clear Joint
Butane Torch Recommended
Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm, 6mm, 8mm
Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY HIVE CARB CAP & HONEY TOPPER CARB C
The Honey Cyclone comes with a perfect combination of style and elegance. Sitting at a 90° angle with a 25mm outer diameter and backed up by the durability that characterizes quartz.
But the real distinction of the Honey Cyclone are really the pearls that work with it. Better known as “dab pearls”, these beads add to the action by distributing the heat and dispersing the oil when taking a draw, making for a smooth and level pull. If you still think this piece of art lacks style, the pearls are upgradable to glow in the dark pearls. Regardless of whether you use your rig during the day or night, not a bad perk to have at all.
*Pearls not included, image for illustration purposes only.
About this brand
Honeybee Herb
Shop for the highest quality of smoking accessories at affordable prices from Honeybee Herb. Shop for quartz bangers, titanium dab nails, enail dab rigs, carb caps, domeless nails and more! Become a trendsetter with innovative smoking accessories. Buy Now!