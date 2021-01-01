Outer Diameter - 25mm

Thickness - 2mm

Edge - Flat Top

90° Frosted Or Clear Joint

Butane Torch Recommended

Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm, 6mm, 8mm

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY HIVE CARB CAP & HONEY TOPPER CARB C

The Honey Cyclone comes with a perfect combination of style and elegance. Sitting at a 90° angle with a 25mm outer diameter and backed up by the durability that characterizes quartz.



But the real distinction of the Honey Cyclone are really the pearls that work with it. Better known as “dab pearls”, these beads add to the action by distributing the heat and dispersing the oil when taking a draw, making for a smooth and level pull. If you still think this piece of art lacks style, the pearls are upgradable to glow in the dark pearls. Regardless of whether you use your rig during the day or night, not a bad perk to have at all.



*Pearls not included, image for illustration purposes only.