

Opaque White Base

Outer Diameter - 25mm

Thickness - 2mm

Base - 4mm

Edge - Flat Top

45° Frosted Joint

Butane Torch Recommended

Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm, 6mm, 8mm

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY HIVE CARB CAP & HONEY TOPPER CARB CAP

As far as quartz bangers are concerned, the Honey & Milk 45° Degree is a next-level piece. These come with a stunning opaque white bottom that catches eyes wherever its seen. To say these are gorgeous is a severe understatement. And with its outer diameter sitting at 25mm, HUGE slabs are never an issue for this banger.



The Honey & Milk 45° Degree has got it going on with the thickness. It’s sporting a 2mm thickness on its walls combined with a base thickness of 4mm. And pairing this thickness with a 45° frosted joint just brings this banger together in a way that all eyes are on it the moment it comes out.



These quartz bangers come in sizes 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm, And regardless of the rig you have, you’ll find the Honey & Milk 45° Degree will fit it because you’ll get to choose between a male and female connector. Experience all this banger has to offer and get it delivered directly to your door today!



And if you’re looking for a quartz tool to match, make sure to add the Quartz Concentrate Tool to your cart! This is by far one of our favorites, and it goes perfectly with the Honey & Milk 45° Degree!