About this product
Opaque White Base
Outer Diameter - 25mm
Thickness - 2mm
Base Thickness - 4mm
Edge - Bevel
45° Frosted Joint
Butane Torch Recommended
Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm, 6mm, 8mm
Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY HIVE CARB CAP & HONEY TOPPER CARB CAP
Back to basics with this piece. This unit comes with a 2mm thickness and a 4mm base, which gives added rigidity to the bottom and a better heat dispersion along the base of the dish. Sitting at a 45° angle, this piece makes us proud just by looking at the sheer elegance transmitted through the combination of its frosted joint and smokey white base. The offer gets even better as the H & M comes with both female or male joints, in addition to coming in all the most common diameter sizes ranging between 10mm and 18mm.
About this brand
Honeybee Herb
Shop for the highest quality of smoking accessories at affordable prices from Honeybee Herb. Shop for quartz bangers, titanium dab nails, enail dab rigs, carb caps, domeless nails and more! Become a trendsetter with innovative smoking accessories. Buy Now!