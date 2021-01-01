About this product
Outer Diameter - 20mm
Thickness - 2mm
Opaque Base - 4mm
Edge - Flat Top
90° Frosted Joint
20mm Enail Coil Recommended
Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm, 6mm
Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY TOPPER CARB CAP
And if you need a concentrate tool to match, the Quartz ConcentrateTool is what you need. Add this to your cart and buy it with your Enail Original today.
About this brand
Honeybee Herb
Shop for the highest quality of smoking accessories at affordable prices from Honeybee Herb. Shop for quartz bangers, titanium dab nails, enail dab rigs, carb caps, domeless nails and more! Become a trendsetter with innovative smoking accessories. Buy Now!