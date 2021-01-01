About this product
Dad hats aren't just for dads. This one's got a low profile with an adjustable strap and curved visor.
• 100% chino cotton twill
• Unstructured, 6-panel, low-profile
• 3 ⅛” crown
• Adjustable strap with antique buckle
• Head circumference: 20 ½” - 21 ⅝”
• 100% chino cotton twill
• Unstructured, 6-panel, low-profile
• 3 ⅛” crown
• Adjustable strap with antique buckle
• Head circumference: 20 ½” - 21 ⅝”
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Honeybee Herb
Shop for the highest quality of smoking accessories at affordable prices from Honeybee Herb. Shop for quartz bangers, titanium dab nails, enail dab rigs, carb caps, domeless nails and more! Become a trendsetter with innovative smoking accessories. Buy Now!