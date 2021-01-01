



Domeless

Clear or Frosted Joint

Edge - Rounded

20mm Enail Coil Recommended

The Honeycomb Barrel Enail is off the charts wild. This is a madly great domeless quartz banger, giving an unheard-of level of dabbing most are new to. Also, this development gives a dab sesh no dabber will ever neglect.



With an iced joint plan, there isn't anything else like the Honeycomb Barrel Enail in the dabbing business today. These are shockingly alluring and tastefully perfect, giving a piece that stands apart in the midst of all others in the most ideal manner conceivable.



Honeycomb Barrel Enails come in either 14mm or 18mm enail banger, and you'll have the option to pick between a male or female connector. With these choices, you'll discover buying the right quartz banger to accommodate your rig has never been simpler. Submit your order and experience significance with the Honeycomb Barrel Enail Banger.



What's more, to hold your beast globs of oil, try to get one of these super dope monogrammed Hexagon Silicone Slick Container. They're ideal for bringing your concentrate anyplace and wherever you'll need to take it.