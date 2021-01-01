Outer Diameter - 20mm

Thickness - 2mm

Edge - Flat Top

Butane Torch Recommended

Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm, 6mm

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY TOPPER CARB CAP

The Honeysuckle quartz banger is a basic but beautiful banger any dabber will enjoy. This piece is aesthetically gorgeous, but sports the same usability anyone would expect from quality quartz. And with a 25mm outer diameter, the Honeysuckle allows for some monstrous dabs.



This quartz banger brings a 2mm thickness to the table. And with this thickness, dabbers are getting the temperature regulation they need paired with durability that makes this piece last.



These bangers come in 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm sizes. And the option to incorporate a male or female connector allows dabbers to match it to their favorite rigs. But better order one FAST! These traditional quartz bangers are getting grabbed up every second!



And for optimal performance, add on the Honey Topper Carb Cap. Cap your carb in style with this dope cap!