"The Honeysuckle Bubble Full Weld is one of the newest enhanced Terp Slurper desgins in our arsenal. It features many of the same functional concepts of the traditional Honeysuckle, but adds a bubble base that allows to the dab pearls to soar and soak up your contcentrate.



This banger comes in both the designs of the 45 degrees and the 90-degree angle. This can be a show centerpiece of the living room and will increase more elegance to it. With all our products we are recommending the use of a butane torch rather than propane to guarantee being set for the long haul.

"