"The quart bubble cap is the latest technology in the spinner caps. The spin banger is going to bead with ease and is also compatible with the 25 mm nail heads. This equipment also features a spiral deep carved and the polished quartz disc with an additional quartz handle.



This banger is made from the high-quality quartz that the eternal uses to make the banger. You can leave this cap on your banger while retorching if needed. This will allow for the lower temp dabs as compared to the regular cold cap.



This equipment can also be used cold like the regular spinner cap. This banger is perfect for regular dabs and for the users who want to inhale for long hauls.

"