"Amazing craftsmanship with a great function, durability. There are these dual spiral holes that create a vortex inside the banger.



This vortex is responsible to spin the air and terp the pearls in order to agitate the concentrated material. This is done for more efficient vaporization. This quartz dual spinner cap provides two functions, one side acts as a bubble carb cap, while the flip side is a directional cap.



This carb cap is going to blow your mind with best-concentrated dabs. "