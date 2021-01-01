About this product
Laser Engraved Honeybee Herb Symbol
High Heat Resistance
Every dabber is looking for the dopest dope they’ve ever smoked, but what about dope quartz concentrate tools? Well, you’ve asked for them, so we’ve begun stocking them! The Quartz Original Dabber is an entirely incredible dab facilitator sporting some serious heat resistance and will work perfectly with any of our quartz bangers. And what’s more, the laser-engraved Honeybee Herb symbol on its head! Needless to say, this is a tool you’ll want to get your hands on ASAP!
The Quartz Original Dabber makes any dab sesh a slab sesh. Tossing the fattest slabs is easy to do when you have a quality tool on hand and ready to go. All in all, this a must-have for any serious dabber, and if you’re considering a dope new tool to slap your dabs on your favorite rig with ease, the Quartz Original Dabber is what you need in your arsenal.
