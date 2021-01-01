Outer Diameter - 20mm

Thickness - 4mm

Edge - Flat Top

45° Frosted Joint

Butane Torch Recommended

Compatible Pearl Size(s) - 4mm

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - HONEY TOPPER CARB CAP



Straight forward design known and used by all but spruced up on toughness with a 4mm thickness. The thick original banger uses the standard Honeybee Herb design and styling our bangers are known for, including the very classy frosted joint and a flat top edge. A sutil elegance that begs for a classy dabber to go with it.

The offer gets even better as the Thick Original Banger comes with both female or male joints, in addition to coming in all the most common diameter sizes ranging between 10mm and 18mm