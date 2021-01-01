Universal 6-in-1 Connection



Enail Coil Size - 20mm

Grade 2 Titanium

Compatible with Male & Female Joints

Fits 10mm, 14mm, 18mm Joints

Compatible with Most 25mm Carb Caps

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - Titanium Bent Pencil with Carb Cap , Titanium Pencil with Carb Cap & Titanium Sword Carb Cap

When choosing a dab nail, it’s hard to compete with the Titanium 6-in-1 Original Enail. These are bringing some serious beauty to the table, but the usability of this titanium nail cannot go unnoticed. With its universal 6-in-1 connection, you’re going to find some serious versatility like no other enail the industry has to offer. For those looking for a quality titanium enail, this is the device you’ll need.



These are forged from Grade 2 Titanium, bringing on a level of performance you need when dabbing fat slabs. This kind of nail is also compatible with male and female joints, making them rather versatile. With the Titanium 6-in-1 Original Enail, you’re also going to be able to fit 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm joints with ease. If you already have a 25mm carb cap, just know these are compatible with the majority of them.



If you’re lacking a 25mm carb cap, you’re not going to want to be caught without one when you but your 6-in-1 Original Enail. For some next level performance with your new titanium enail, make sure to add on the Titanium Sword Carb Cap. Cap your carb in style with this dope cap and expect the hard hits every dabber can appreciate!