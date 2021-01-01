Universal 6-in-1 Connection



Grade 2 Titanium

Fits 10mm, 14mm, 18mm Joints

Compatible with Male & Female Joints

Compatible with Most 25mm Carb Caps

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - Titanium Bent Pencil with Carb Cap , Titanium Pencil with Carb Cap & Titanium Sword Carb Cap

Some dab nails might seem like they’re a dime a dozen, but when you decide to go with the Titanium 6-in-1 Skillet Enail, you’re choosing an unrivaled dabbing experience! The beauty coming with this piece is only matched by its usability, allowing dabbers to slap serious slabs on it with ease. Regardless of how thick your concentrate is, the Titanium 6-in-1 Skillet Enail is ready to create the concentrate cloudage you’re looking for.



These are forged from the finest Grade 2 Titanium, making them beyond durable. So if you’re looking for a long-lasting quality enail for your concentrates, you’ve found it. They’ll also fit various joint sizes, including joints that are 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm in size. You’ll also appreciate these enails are compatible with both male and female joints, ensuring it’ll fit your favorite rig without issue. The majority of 25mm carb caps will work with this enail, and you’ll be able to purchase it with a coil size of either 16mm or 20mm.



And for anyone who isn’t so gentle with their tools, you’re not going to want to be caught without a durable dabber when you buy your Titanium 6-in-1 Skillet Enail. For a tough dabber that’ll last, make sure to check out the Titanium Pencil. Slapping some slabs on your nail doesn’t require a delicate touch with this tool!