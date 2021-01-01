Universal 6-in-1 Connection



Grade 2 Titanium

Fits 10mm, 14mm, 18mm Joints

Compatible with Male & Female Joints

Compatible with Most 25mm Carb Caps

Butane Torch Recommended

Recommend Carb Cap(s) - Titanium Bent Pencil with Carb Cap , Titanium Pencil with Carb Cap & Titanium Sword Carb Cap

Pause and gaze upon the Titanium Nail 6-in-1 Original. This is perhaps the most stunning bangers we have the joy of offering, and it does not shock anyone that it's quite possibly the most pursued piece the business brings to the table.



This 18mm titanium nail is perhaps the most sturdy quartz bangers around as it's manufactured from strong Grade 2 Titanium. These will accommodate your 10mm, 14mm, and 18mm joints, and it's viable with your male and female joints also. They're likewise acceptable with the majority of the 25mm carb caps, permitting some genuine flexibility that doesn't go undetected. Fitting with your number one rig is infrequently going to be an issue, so don't stop for a second putting in that order today.



For the individuals who are deficient with regards to a dabber, you're not going to need an 18mm titanium nail. To capitalize on your new titanium nail, try to look at the Titanium Pencil. Slap a few pieces on your nail in style with this dope apparatus and expect the hard hits each dabber can appreciate!